La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.16. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

