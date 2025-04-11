OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

OCI Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

OCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.