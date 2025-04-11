Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 965,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,068% from the average daily volume of 82,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Sonim Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.
