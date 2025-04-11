Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.81. 27,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 68,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boqii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

