Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

