Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 32,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 213,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

