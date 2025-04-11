Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Trading 9.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.