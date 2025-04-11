Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 900,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $73.58.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

