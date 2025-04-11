Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 617,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $845.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,904.50. This represents a 19.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

