Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 1,641,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Ceres Power
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($13,010.33). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
