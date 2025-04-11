Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 1,641,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.77).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($13,010.33). 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
