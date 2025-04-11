Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). Approximately 1,641,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £107.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($13,010.33). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

