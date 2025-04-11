Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 1,641,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £107.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($13,010.33). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

