Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68). 1,641,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £107.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.70.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($13,010.33). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

