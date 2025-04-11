AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 24064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

AGC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.41.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

Further Reading

