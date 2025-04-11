YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 139646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.44 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.