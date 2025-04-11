D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.