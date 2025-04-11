Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.73. 300,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 302,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $585.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 157.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.