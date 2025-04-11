Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 77716425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $787,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 107,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 99,810.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

