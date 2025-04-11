Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 77716425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
