Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 77716425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $787,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 107,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 185,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 45,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 99,810.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

