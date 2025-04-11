Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Up 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $76.64. 2,133,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,201,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.