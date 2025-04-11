Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading 23.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 2,308,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,794,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.