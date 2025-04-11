Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5070534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 958.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,812 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

