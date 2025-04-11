Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 301,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 249,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

