Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 24.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.67. 15,111,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,714,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after buying an additional 433,264 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

