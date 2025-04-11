Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

Scilex Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCLX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Scilex has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCLX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scilex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,484,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scilex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scilex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 534,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Scilex by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scilex by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 497,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.