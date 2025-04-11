SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 19% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shot up 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $138.96. 216,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 238,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.98.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

