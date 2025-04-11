Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.84. 203,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 611,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $556.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.