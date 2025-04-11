Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 54724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
