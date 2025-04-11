Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.99 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 54724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFGX. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

