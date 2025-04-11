RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 6,349,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,678,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLX Technology

RLX Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.03.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $19,297,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5,047.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,962 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,592,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 484,542 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,459,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.