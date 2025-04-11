ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 19.3% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 19,268,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,146,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
