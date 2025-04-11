ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 19.3% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 19,268,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,146,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,915,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

