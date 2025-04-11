Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Trading Up 13.6% – Still a Buy?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.76. 530,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 583,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of C$843.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.04.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,750.00. Also, Director Anu Dhir acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

