B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.92. Approximately 1,795,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,794,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 86,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$333,009.60. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

