Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $583,692.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,055,219.95. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54.

On Thursday, March 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 1,755,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,622,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

