Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.43. 609,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 615,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

SGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

