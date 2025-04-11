Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 24.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

