Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.17. 50,410,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,948,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
