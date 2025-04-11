Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.17. 50,410,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,948,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 550,886 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

