Timothy A. Springer Acquires 3,718 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,718 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $54,877.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,317,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,722,993.76. This trade represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TECX traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 321,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,605. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.87. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.55. On average, analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECX. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 713,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after buying an additional 192,653 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

