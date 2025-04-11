STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 19920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

About STEP Energy Services

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.