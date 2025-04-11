Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64. The company has a market cap of C$47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

