VietNam (LON:VNH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.43), with a volume of 119142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.72).

VietNam Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.01.

About VietNam

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation.

Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

