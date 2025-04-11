Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 473 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.19), with a volume of 15160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.52).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.
