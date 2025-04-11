Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 473 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 473 ($6.19), with a volume of 15160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group Trading Down 1.8 %

About Keystone Law Group

The stock has a market cap of £151.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53.

(Get Free Report)

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.