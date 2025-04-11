GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.65 and last traded at $62.89, with a volume of 3129305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,777,000 after purchasing an additional 342,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

