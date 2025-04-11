Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.54 and last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 211290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Canada Goose

In other news, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$110,466.71. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

