Starbox Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 14th.

Starbox Group Stock Down 19.5 %

STBX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 571,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,258. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

Starbox Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.