Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.73 and last traded at C$56.96. 271,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,469,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.55.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

