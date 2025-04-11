SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,654,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 423,387 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $22.10.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

