SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 141,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 68,377 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.58.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,292 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3,400.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 162,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 157,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,654,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,142,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,929.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

