Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 10.7% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 617,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 500,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 13.3 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

