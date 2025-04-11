ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 2,152,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,776,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.77%.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after purchasing an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 754,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 675,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,204.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 350,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 323,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

