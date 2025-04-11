Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 48,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 214,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.64. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

